Vista D. Talleri
Vista D. Talleri, 86, of Rural Valley, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

She was born on May 3, 1934, to Lex and Mary (Wolfe) Stuchell in Reesedale, Pa.

Vista worked as postmaster in Sagamore, Pa., for most of her career. On May 28, 1954, she married Joseph Talleri. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, and past member of the Altar Rosary Society and Sagamore VFW.

Our mother was one of the kindest people and tried to instill that in all her children. As people have given their sympathy that is the first thing they say about her. One of her other great traits was the gift of practical jokes.

Vista is survived by seven children: two sons, Joseph (Thuha) Talleri, of Phoenix, Ariz. and Jerry (Dr. Sarah Whitehead) Talleri, of Manchester by The Sea, Mass.; five daughters: Terri (Patrick) Seybert, of Butler, Pa., Tammy (Leonard) Kuffa, of Beyer, Pa., Lorri McQuaid, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Luann Dalessio, of Lutz, Fla. and Joni Sabri, of Avon Park, Fla.; two sisters, Wilma Wolff, of Kittanning, Pa., and Alexis Stuchell, of Ford City, Pa.; 14 grandchildren: Jeremy (Samantha), Alisha (Andrew), Ryan (Angela),

Sydni (Ben), Joseph T., Emily, Danielle (Chris), Joseph D. (Kristin), William, Nicholas, Ali, Khalid, Sarah and Joel; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She has been called to the Lord to be reunited with those she dearly loved, her husband of 60 years; her parents; and a very special son-in-law, Joseph Dalessio.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Yatesboro.

Burial will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
