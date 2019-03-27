Vivian L. John, 83, of Cowansville, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Sugarcreek Rest Home in Worthington.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1936, in West Kittanning, the daughter of James A. and Martha Frances (Hooks) Fox.

Vivian was a lifetime resident of Armstrong County, and attended Ford City High School. She worked in management for a number of clothing and industrial companies throughout her life, but retired from the former Sunrise House in Kittanning, after serving as the rehabilitation director for three years. Vivian was a member of Montgomeryville Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering at various organizations in the East Brady area. Her loving and giving spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Darrell D. John, Jr. and wife, Elaine, from Dale City, Va., and Charles Keith John, from Indiana, Pa.; daughters, Bylinda Brown and her husband, Brad Crytzer, of Ford City, Deborah Stewart, of Cowansville, and Stacey Ragitti, of Arizona; 14 grandsons; two granddaughters; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, James B. Fox and wife, Mary Allen, of Ford City; and sister, Carmen Boyer, of Shay.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 50 years, Darrell D. John, Sr., who passed away Dec. 16, 2002; daughter, Mari Martha John; grandson, Gerry W. John; brother, John P. Fox; and sisters, Jo Ann Lettrich and Martha Jack.

Per Vivian's wishes, services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Fox Family Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To leave an online condolence visit www.bauerfuneral.com.