Vivian Louise (Bowser) Doverspike, 88, of Kittanning, formerly of New Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Stanley K., Sr. and Alice M. (Painter) Bowser.

She was a school teacher in the New Bethlehem area, and a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren.

Vivian is survived by her brother, Stanley K. Bowser, Jr. and wife, Ruth, of Kittanning; close niece, Ann E. Toy and husband, Mark, of Kittanning; close great-nieces, Nellie E. Toy and Meg L. Toy, both of Kittanning; brother-in-law, Herbert Cerutti, of Kittanning; nephews, David Bowser and wife, Jen, of Greenville, Todd Bowser and wife, Laura, of Verona, Marc Cerutti and wife, Kyle, of Johnstown, James Cerutti and wife, Jean, of Kittanning, and John Cerutti and wife, Nancy, of Kittanning; and five great-nieces and five great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Grant Doverspike; and sister, Rebecca Cerutti.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Donald Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.