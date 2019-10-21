Home

Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3080
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard's Catholic Church
Purity Avenue
Rimersburg, PA
Von L. Meredith

Von L. Meredith Obituary

Von L. Meredith, 99, of Widnoon, Pa., passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home.

Von was born March 7, 1920, to William Roy and Katie (Eikenberg) Atkin in Sprankle Mills, Pa.

Von was a homemaker, a member of the St. Richard's Catholic Church in Rimersburg, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Delmont Chapter. She loved gardening, bird watching, and tending to her flower garden. She enjoyed sewing and made many of her children's clothes while they were growing up. Von also enjoyed making crafts and quilting. Her friends and family will cherish the gifts and keepsakes she leaves behind.

Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Kay LaDue and husband, Ron, of Schroon Lake, N.Y., Judy Snyder and friend Patrick Koritko of Chesterton, Ind.; her daughter-in-law, Judith Kay Unger of Tidal, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Raymond Unger, who passed away on May 5, 1968; her second husband, Thomas Meredith, who passed away in 1991; two sons, Bob Unger and Dick Unger; sonin law, William Snyder; a grandson, Greg Snyder; a great-great-granddaughter, Kylie Couch; two sisters, Wave Boagey and Ina Shaner; and an infant brother, Howard Atkin.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Richard's Catholic Church, Purity Avenue, Rimersburg, Pa., with the Rev. Samuel Bungo as celebrant.

Interment will be in the Rimer Hill Cemetery in Madison Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rimer Hill Cemetery, c/o Lori Bowser, 410 Rimer Hill Road, Templeton, PA 16259.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Von's family visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

