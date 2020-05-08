Wahneta Y. Bish, 84, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Kittanning Care Center.She was born on Dec. 31, 1935, to John and Katherine (Bowser) Woods in Widnoon, Pa.Wahneta worked as a secretary for Nationwide Insurance, Bob Smith Agency in Kittanning. She was a member of the Oakland Church of God, Red Hat Society - Widnoon and Cochran Cemetery Board. She was a choir leader, Sunday school teacher and was very active in her church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and most importantly her family.Wahneta is survived by her three sons: Randy Bish, of New Bethlehem, Terry (Jeanne) Bish, of Elderton, and Kevin (Rita) Bish, of Dayton, Pa.; daughter, Cathy (Mark) White, of Templeton; brother, Stanley Woods, of Shepherdstown, W. Va.; two sisters, Sarah "Della" Carnathan, of East Brady and Barbara Stephens, of Templeton; two grandsons, Mike White and Scott Bish; and five granddaughters: Shannon Shick, Michelle White, Jennifer Redick, Ashley Bish and Kristy Bish.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton J. Bish, who died April 18, 2002; two brothers, Kenneth and Dwight Woods; sister, Gloria Rendt; and three grandsons: Randy, Adam and Terry Bish.As per COVID-19 regulations, all services will be held privately with the Rev. James Swogger, officiating. Burial will take place in the Cochran Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.