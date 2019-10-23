Home

Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter "Chuck" Barnett


1939 - 2019
Walter "Chuck" Barnett Obituary

Walter "Chuck" Barnett, loving husband and father, 80, of East Kittanning, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on July 5, 1939, in Kittanning, to the late Clyde and Ruby (Titus) Barnett.

Chuck was a self-employed carpenter and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

He previously attended Grand View Chapel.

Chuck loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed going to his camp and driving around looking for deer, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Sinclair) Barnett; son, Daniel Barnett and fiancée Victoria Fink, of Kittanning; daughter, Cindy (Matthew) Hassa, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Steven Barnett, Jennifer Marsh, Beth Ann Barnett, Chad Barnett and Jacob Hassa; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Barnett, of Freeport; sister, Jean Davis, of East Kittanning; a special cousin whom he considered a brother, Robert Lasher, of Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating. Burial will be in Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

