Walter "Butch" Dale Schall, 71, of Ford City, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 18, 1949, in Templeton, to the late Charles and Helen Schall.

Butch worked at the brickyard and loved being outside, hunting, fishing, spending time with grandbabies, road trips, helping others and going to Sheetz for daily coffee.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Erin (Travis) Johns and their children: Landon, Autumn, and Rowan; son, Justin (Samantha Johns) Schall; and sisters, Carol Snyder and Peggy Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Charles Schall, Jr.; and his wife, Lisa Schall.

There will be no public viewing. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Crooked Creek Constitution Pavilion.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

