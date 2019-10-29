|
Wanda A. "Deanie" Claypool, 79, of North Buffalo Township, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 16, 1940, in New Kensington, Pa., to the late Alexander R. and Wanda (Johnston) Tarr.
Throughout the years, Wanda worked as a nurse's aid at Fairwinds Manor, Concordia, and LifeSteps and was dearly loved by her co-workers and her patients.
She loved watching game shows, playing computer games and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons: Arden (Teresa) Claypool, Scott (Heather) Claypool and Richard Claypool; daughter, Gloria Cravener (Scott); 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law: Eleanor Noll, Charlotte Claypool and Sandy Claypool.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Claypool; son, David Claypool; sisters, Helen Allworth and Mary Welch; and brother, Bobby Tarr.
Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Additional visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Kutch officiating.
Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.