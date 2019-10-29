Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Claypool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda A. "Deanie" Claypool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda A. "Deanie" Claypool Obituary

Wanda A. "Deanie" Claypool, 79, of North Buffalo Township, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 16, 1940, in New Kensington, Pa., to the late Alexander R. and Wanda (Johnston) Tarr.

Throughout the years, Wanda worked as a nurse's aid at Fairwinds Manor, Concordia, and LifeSteps and was dearly loved by her co-workers and her patients.

She loved watching game shows, playing computer games and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her three sons: Arden (Teresa) Claypool, Scott (Heather) Claypool and Richard Claypool; daughter, Gloria Cravener (Scott); 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law: Eleanor Noll, Charlotte Claypool and Sandy Claypool.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Claypool; son, David Claypool; sisters, Helen Allworth and Mary Welch; and brother, Bobby Tarr.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Additional visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Kutch officiating.

Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now