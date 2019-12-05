Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Jean (Wyant) Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Jean (Wyant) Atkinson Obituary

Wanda Jean (Wyant) Atkinson, 87, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in her residence.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Kittanning, to the late Gilbert and Laura (Bowser) Wyant.

Wanda drove school bus for 40 years for Clepper Brothers.

She was a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren, where she was a deacon and former Sunday school teacher for many years.

Wanda enjoyed reading her Bible daily, doing search a word puzzles. She was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved family get-togethers.

Wanda leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Kenneth (Rose) Atkinson, of Kittanning; two daughters, Ginger (Dave) Ankney, of Somerset and Pamela (Rick) Adams, of Kittanning; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Gabe) Lash, Nathan (Ericka) Atkinson, Austin (Sarah) Ankney, Amy (Zachary) Mendel, Erica (Bill) Libengood and Paul (April) Adams; nine great- grandchildren: Colton and Carter Lash, Lucas and Owen Atkinson, Summer and Jacob Adams, and Graci, Aiden and Lillian Connolly; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul Atkinson; brothers, James and Harold Wyant; sister, Betty Kildoo. Wanda was the last surviving member of her family.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. with her church pastor, the Rev. Donald Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Hill Brethren Church Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -