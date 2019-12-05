|
Wanda Jean (Wyant) Atkinson, 87, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in her residence.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Kittanning, to the late Gilbert and Laura (Bowser) Wyant.
Wanda drove school bus for 40 years for Clepper Brothers.
She was a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren, where she was a deacon and former Sunday school teacher for many years.
Wanda enjoyed reading her Bible daily, doing search a word puzzles. She was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved family get-togethers.
Wanda leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Kenneth (Rose) Atkinson, of Kittanning; two daughters, Ginger (Dave) Ankney, of Somerset and Pamela (Rick) Adams, of Kittanning; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Gabe) Lash, Nathan (Ericka) Atkinson, Austin (Sarah) Ankney, Amy (Zachary) Mendel, Erica (Bill) Libengood and Paul (April) Adams; nine great- grandchildren: Colton and Carter Lash, Lucas and Owen Atkinson, Summer and Jacob Adams, and Graci, Aiden and Lillian Connolly; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul Atkinson; brothers, James and Harold Wyant; sister, Betty Kildoo. Wanda was the last surviving member of her family.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. with her church pastor, the Rev. Donald Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Hill Brethren Church Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.