|
Wanda Kay Silvis, 54, of Wayne Township, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
She was born Jan. 5, 1965, in Kittanning, a daughter of Ralph and Shirley (Bowser) Williamson.
Wanda was an owner in the family business, Silvis and Son.
She loved riding her Indian Roadmaster bike and cooking for her family. It's hard to describe in a few words the kind heart and gentle spirit that Wanda had. She had humility and selflessness in the image of God and cared deeply for others.
She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Andrew, for 35 years. They were childhood sweethearts and still held each other's hands as if they were dating in high school. Anyone that ever came into their business or talked to her quickly knew how deeply she cared for her son, Adam, her daughter, Alison, her daughter-in-law, Sarah and her son-in-law, Kurtis. Her grandchildren, Nate and Ethan were the light of her life. She surrounded herself with pictures of her family and valued every ounce of time she spent with them. She was the rock of the family and an incredible example of unconditional love to everyone she met. In a final act of kindness, God used her to bless others with the gift of life through the UPMC Center for Organ Recovery.
In addition to her husband, son and daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law, and grandchildren, Wanda is survived by her parents; brother, Wayne Williamson; sister, Wendy Chaffman; and mother in-law, Susan Silvis.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert Silvis.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road in East Franklin Township. Additional visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Fred Neal, III officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Wanda's honor to Life Choices, 15a Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.