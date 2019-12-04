|
Wanda M. Moore, 77, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.
She was born July 4, 1942, in Manorville, daughter of James Earl and Annabelle (Cochran) Boarts.
Wanda was a member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church in Kittanning Township. She retired as a supervisor of the Kittanning Township School Cafeteria, after 35 years of service. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed antique shopping, flea marketing, eating out and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She really enjoyed life in general.
Surviving are two sons, Rob (Cindy) Moore, of Kittanning, and Mark Alan (Lynn) Moore, of Kittanning; sister, Diane (Rick) Lias, of Hadley, Pa., brother, James B. (Angie) Boarts, of Manorville; sister, Nancy (Edward) Gaul, of Manorville; brother, Jack (friend Gloria) Boarts, of Michigan; brother, William A. (Cathy) Boarts, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Natalie (Jason) Orton, Brett (Kelsey) Moore, Brandon (Courtney) Moore, Lindsay (fiance' Isaac) Moore, Levi (friend Allie) Moore; and great-grandchildren: Addison Orton, Kendall Orton, Avery Moore and Cameron Moore.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert C. Moore; and one sister, Barbara Ortmann.
Friends will be welcomed at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Christ Rupp Lutheran Church in Kittanning Township, where services will take place at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Vatalare officiating. Interment will follow in the Rupp Lutheran Cemetery in Kittanning Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, 228 Rupp Church Road, Kittanning, PA 16201 or to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
