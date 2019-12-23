|
|
Wanda Marie Deems, 95, of Washington County, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Mon Valley Care Center.
She was born March 27, 1924, to William George Moredock and Della Webb Moredock.
Wanda bowled during her early years and was an avid golfer.
She enjoyed sports, and stayed up late watching Steelers, Pirates and Penguins games.
Wanda was a homemaker, and worshipped at Grace Methodist Church, Cloverhill, Pa.
She is survived by her son, Richard Deems of Ford City.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Eugene Deems; by a son, Gerald Deems; by a daughter in-law, Dari Deems; by a sister, Jean Stilwell; and by a brother, William Moredock.
In accordance with her wishes, private services were held by her family.