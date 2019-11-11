|
Wanda Marjorie Young Mann, 87, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 28, 1932, in Distant, she was the daughter of the late Milo H. and Hilma V. (Hilliard) Young.
She married Robert D. Mann on June 5, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 1999.
Wanda was a lifetime resident of Distant. She took great pride in her family and was most known for her baking.
She cared for children all of her life.
The residents in the area sought out Wanda's famous cherry-filled cookies and orange cookies.
She was a behind-thescenes fundraising helper, for the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Dept., where she made macaroni salad and baked picnic beans for 300 meals at a time.
Wanda loved her grandchildren, gardening and canning.
Her door was always open to strangers that needed accepted into a family for holiday events and Sunday dinners.
Wanda played the piano by heart and listened to the Gaither Brothers on television.
She is survived by a son, Brian Mann, and his wife, Heather, of New Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren: Mindy Frampton (Justin), Brooke Mann, Janelle Penvose (Chuck), Eric Mann (Amanda), Bailey Mann, Christa Mann, Brenton Mann (Mandy), Taylor Emhoff, Sydney Mann and Jordan Mann; eight great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law: Shirley Mann of Seminole and Yvonne Mann of Sligo.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by: her daughter, Rhonda M. Porter; two sons, Randy D. Mann and Paul L. Mann; two brothers, Herbert Young and Bernard Young, three sisters, Mable Brown, Leoda Anthony and Elmo Anthony; and a son-in-law, Ron Porter.
Visitation will be on from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Pa., Armstrong County.
