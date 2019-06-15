Warren Joseph Metzler, 63, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born March 9, 1956, in Valdosta, Ga., to Herbert Warren and Bobbie Jo Metzler.

He was a philosophic consultant, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, joining in 1974. Warren liked playing the guitar, drawing, painting, gardening, writing and reading. He also enjoyed studying history, science, mathematics, music and the Bible.

Survivors include his mother, Bobbie Jo Metzler, of Cowansville; wife, Barbara A. Metzler, of Kittanning; son, Joseph Metzler, of Ford City; daughter, Sarah A. Metzler, of Kittanning; brothers, Simon P. Metzler, of Ford City and Victor (Charyl) Metzler, of Cowansville; sisters, Lisa K. Metzler, of Cowansville and Sharon E. Metzler, of Portland, Ore.; several nieces and nephews; sister-inlaw, Kathy Croyle, of Adrian; and mother-in-law, Charyl Smith, of Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert W. Metzler.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday at the funeral home, with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be in Sherrett Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.