Wayne C. Gearhart, 62, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Indiana.
He was born Oct. 28, 1957, in Kittanning, to Albert C. and Harriet (Castel) Gearhart.
Wayne was a graduate of Elderton High School. He attended Whitesburg United Methodist Church. He previously worked 20 years as the manager of Sunoco Gas Station and most recently worked four years at Greendale Tavern, until it closed in 2014. Wayne enjoyed fishing, playing horse shoes and was an excellent bowler.
His memory will be cherished by his father, Albert, and step-mother, Shirley Gearhart, of Rural Valley; sisters: Valerie Smeltzer and husband, Larry, of Kittanning, Tracy Goldstrohm and husband, Terry, of Rural Valley and Brenda Shellhammer and husband, Larry, of Ford City; step-brothers, Jeffrey Given, of Kentucky, and David Given and wife, Diane, of Harrisburg; step-sisters: Lori Gary and husband, Jamie, of Rural Valley, Janie Wright and husband, Jamie, of Rural Valley and Patty Haye and husband, Robert, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and his wife, Darlene (Krouse) Gearhart, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2016.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services honoring Wayne's life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Whitesburg United Methodist Church, 12126 US Route 422, Kittanning, with the Rev. Craig R. Lindahl officiating. Interment will be in Whitesburg United Methodist Cemetery, Kittanning. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Wayne's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.