Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Freeport, PA
View Map
Resources
1932 - 2019
Wayne L. McCollum Obituary

Wayne L. McCollum, 87, of North Buffalo Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, while surrounded by his family, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Wayne was born in Brackenridge, on Oct. 11, 1932, a son of the late Martha (Burtner) and Oscar McCollum. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed stateside during the Korean War. Wayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport.

He was an electronic engineer at Allegheny Ludlum for more than 40 years.

Wayne enjoyed fishing and riding his tractor and caring for his 3-1/2 acres of land. He built his house from the ground up. He would work six days a week for three years until the house was completed.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma Jeanne (Raabe) McCollum; son, Paul (Rebecca) Mc- Collum, of Scottsville, Ky.; four daughters: Marla (Daniel) Hamel, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., Lisa (Jerry) Bookwalter, of Plum, Amy (Ronald) Boltz, of Cabot; and Anna (Heath) Edelman, of Lititz, Pa.; 11 grandchildren: Michael (Penelope) McCollum, Laura (Patrick) Tebben, John McCollum, Matthew (Ann) Hamel, Maureen (Joshua) Croft, Angela (Joshua) Brittingham, Sheila (Daniel) Papale, Steven and Rachel Boltz and Nicholas and Emily Edelman. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Maggie, Emma, Norah, Anson, Conrad, Molly, Aubree, Isaac, Florence, Jaden, Jericho, Danny and Megan, a brother-inlaw Charles "Bud" Early, of Freeport, a sister-in-law Mary Jane McCollum, of Portland, Ore.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother,Edgar McCollum; and sisters, Marcella Early and Twila Garlick.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport, with the Rev. Robert Keplinger officiating. Burial will follow in Slate Lick Cemetery in South Buffalo Township. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

