Wayne M. Johnson, 79, of Cabot, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.

He was born on June 15, 1939, to Alvin and Anna (Potts) Johnson in Sagamore.

Wayne worked as a glassworker for PPG Industries, Ford City.

He graduated from Shannock Valley High School in 1957.

He enjoyed archery, hunting and fishing.

Wayne was an Army veteran.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Sonja "Sandy" Johnson, whom he married Nov. 19, 1960; son, Brian K. (Jenny) Johnson, of Kittanning; two sisters, Marlene (Clifford) Anderson, of Chicora, and Lorna Makuta, of Lakeside, Calif.; four grandchildren, Wayne, Christina, Destinie, and Tyler; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey Johnson; brother, Lyle Johnson; and sister, Arlene Stewart.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley.