|
Wendell Reed (Ray) Alcorn was born on Nov. 23, 1939, near Snyderville, Pa.
He departed this world at the age of 80 on March 12, 2020.
Ray graduated from the Dayton Joint High School in 1957, followed by the Pennsylvania State University in 1961.
He then entered Naval Aviation Pre-Flight School and began his thirty-year Navy career.
Ray served in various aviation squadrons aboard several carriers and numerous shore commands.
He primarily flew the A-4 Skyhawk and A-7 Corsair II.
Ray served in Command of Training Squadron 25 and Major Command of Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nev.
Lt. Alcorn was forced to eject over North Vietnam and taken as a Prisoner of War while flying his 29th combat mission on December 22, 1965.
After spending 2,609 days in captivity, he was released during Operation Homecoming on Feb. 12, 1973.
He was briefly hospitalized at Bethesda Naval Hospital.
In addition, as a Captain, he was head of the Tactical Air Training Branch of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Air Warfare and served was Chief of Staff for Naval Air Training in Corpus Christi, Texas.
His final Navy assignment was as Dean of Students at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
He received his Masters of Strategic Planning and Development at the Naval War College, and his Masters of Business Management at Salve Regina College while in Newport.
For his military service he was awarded two Silver Stars for service in combat, the Navy Air Medal, three Bronze Stars with combat notation, and two Purple Hearts among other decorations.
Subsequently he worked for Squaw Valley Ski Corp., managed the Truckee California Airshow, and served as Commissioner for Veterans Affairs for the State of Nevada.
Ray Alcorn was predeceased by his parents Ruth Neil and John Alcorn. He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Karen Zefting Alcorn; his brother, Donald E. Alcorn of Montgomery, Alabama; sister, Lou Alcorn Shelley, and her husband, Michael, of Brevard; four nephews, one niece and several great-nephews and -nieces.
Memorial services will be held at Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Church in Brevard, where he was a member, at 2 p.m. on March 28, 2020.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on a date yet to be determined.
Assistance is being provided by Moody-Connolly Funeral Home.