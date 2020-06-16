Werner C. Welle
Werner C. Welle, 66, of Kittanning, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kittanning.

He was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to the late Werner and Virginia (Walters) Welle.

He was a retired truck driver.

Werner is survived by his sisters, Virginia (David) Kreisel and Sandra Connor; niece, Virginia Kreisel; and nephews, Kyle Knight and Thomas Connor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-inlaw, Roger Connor.

Arrangements are private and under the care of Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
