Wesley W. Wetzel, Sr., 73, of Ford City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Tarentum, to Wilfred and Madeline Carnahan Wetzel.

Wes was retired from Armstrong School District. He also was the owner and operator of Wes' Exxon in Cabot.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ford City.

Wes enjoyed hunting, going to camp, working constantly in his garage and tinkering.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

For many years, Wes sold Herman Firemen's tickets.

Survivors include his wife, Janie Yurga Wetzel, whom he married Aug. 29, 1964; daughters: Crystal Emminger, of Kittanning, Mary Transue and companion, Doug, of Fredericktown, Pa., and Lesley and Gary Hooks, of Ford City; son, Wesley W. Wetzel, Jr., of Ford Cliff; 10 grandchildren: Jeffrey, Matthew, Mark, Alex, Lucas, Irene, Christian, Jordan, Jared and Lauren; 12 great-grandchildren: Zoelynn, Cailin, Piper, Chase, Kris, Jada, Brooklyn, Brian, Ryan, Audrey, Maci and Anna; sisters: Doris Jean and Roy Miller, of Natrona Heights; Bonnie and Butch Yates, of Cabot and Linda Heade, of Saxonburg; brothers:

Billie and Glenna Wetzel, of Cabot, Tom and Terry Wetzel, of Sarver and Jim Wetzel, of Sarver; and a number of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Betty Mae Wetzel; son-in-law, George "Dootch" Emminger; granddaughter, Erika; grandson, Rys; and sister, Danalee Robertson.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. John Gerber officiating.