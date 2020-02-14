Home

BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Wilbur Rainey
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
Wilbur "Bill" Rainey Sr.

Wilbur "Bill" Rainey Sr. Obituary

Wilbur "Bill" Rainey, Sr., 93, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Sugar Creek Rest Skilled Nursing Home, Worthington.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1926, in Revloc, Pa., to Wilbert and Willamina Rainey.

Bill was employed in the coal industry until his retirement in 1988, and he was a member of the United Mine Workers Association. He was an U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II. During the war, he was a Machinist Mate 3rd class.

He is survived by his daughters, Pam Caldwell and husband John, of New Bethlehem, Pa., Sharon De- Haven, of Indiana, Pa.; and his four sons: Thomas and wife Gail, of Oregon; Wilbur and wife, Sharon, of Dayton, Pa.; Randy and wife, Christine, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Barry Keener, of Dayton, Pa.; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and one very special niece, Cheryl Muir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Rainey and Willamina (McMasters) Rainey; his first wife, Alice June (Keener) Rainey, his second wife, Geraldine (Ferringer) Rainey; his grandson, Christopher Rainey; his brother, the Rev. Sheridan Rainey; two sisters, Mary and Phyllis Rainey; and his sonin law, Paul DeHaven, Sr.

Friends will be received at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2-4 p.m. and on Monday, Feb. 17, from 10-11 a.m., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Dennis Marshall will officiate. Interment will be private. www.bowserminich.com.

