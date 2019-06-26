Willadene Kimmel, 82, of Indiana, formerly of Elderton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bethany Place in Indiana. Willadene was born on May 6, 1937, in Cambria County, to L.J. and Mary Ruth (Dilling) Learn. Willadene was a talented homemaker for 16 years in gardening, canning/freezing, sewing her children's clothing and teaching 4-H classes. She was an active member at both, Plumcreek Church of the Brethren and Indiana Church of the Brethren, serving as secretary for 20 years as well as a Sunday school teacher. The churches held annual events of which she dedicated time, the Festive Committee for Camp Harmony and donated fundraising crafts to their Heritage Festival for numerous years. She worked as a seamstress for Waxler's Men's Clothing Store for nine years before owning and operating her own sewing shop in Indiana, for 17 years. Her generosity of making costumes, creating crafts, and embroidering wall hangings and pillows were her passion. She made clothing outfits and backpacks for school-aged children in Africa, and donated to the churches where they stuffed and shipped them off yearly. Willadene will be remembered as a very loving and extremely accomplished seamstress, able to make everything from napkins to wedding dresses. Her memory will be cherished by her son, David Kimmel, of Indiana; two daughters, Cheryl Kimmel, of Ontario, Calif., and Carlene Blair and husband, Philip, of Athol, Idaho; one grandson, Philip Blair, Jr. and wife, Necole, of Lufkin, Texas; one granddaughter, Katie Mangum, of Ontario, Calif.; and two brothers, Glenn Learn and wife, Wahnita of Ebensburg, and Jerry Learn and wife, Sally of Curwensville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents; her loving husband of 59 years, Carl Kimmel, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2016; two brothers, Jack Learn and Ronald Learn; and two sisters, Amelia Elaine Krise and Margaret Ruth Learn. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. at Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, 3087 Dutch Run Road, Shelocta. Memorial contributions may be made in Willadene's honor to the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, 3087 Dutch Run Road, Shelocta, PA 15774. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Willadene's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.