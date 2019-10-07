|
William A. Bernot, 69, of Ford City, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Kittanning, the son of the late Albert and Jean (Gould) Bernot.
Bill was a member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church of Ford City. He was also a member of the former Merchants Golf League and Cadogan Golf League. Bill was an avid bowler, and was a former member of the Monday Night League at King's Lanes, Kittanning..
He is survived by his wife, Darla (Gerheim) Bernot of Ford City, whom he married Aug. 12, 1975, and many cousins.
Friends will be welcomed at Ford Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Brenda Schall and the Rev. Debra Kociban officiating.
Interment will follow in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.