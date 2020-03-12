|
William Alan Stivason, 58, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in ACMH Hospital, East Franklin Township.
Born May 13, 1961, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late James F. and Margaret (Mortimer) Stivason.
Bill was a former member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church in Kittanning Township. He was a former treasurer of Kittanning Township Fire Department and ran the bingo for many years. He was a member of the Pine Creek Sportsmen Club and the William Penn Association, Rural Valley.
He was employed as a supervisor at Airtac in New Bethlehem.
Bill was very involved in auto racing. He started in go carts in 1978. He won the Kingdom of Outlaw Go Cart championship two years. In 1991, he sold his go cart. He then drove modlight cars from 2007- 2016. He raced at Mercer Speedway, Blanket Hill, Lernerville, Tyler County and Tri City Speedways, in his race car number "116." Bill was a former scorer at Challenger Raceway, Blanket Hill and Marion Center, and was an assistant scorer at Lernerville. He really liked Bill Elliot and Tony Stewart. Bill enjoyed bowling, flea marketing, going to the Rivers Casino, going on cruises and attending auctions and yard sales. He also enjoyed watching sprint cars.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Shepard) Stivason; and his brother, John E. (Christine) Stivason, of Rural Valley.
Friends will be welcomed from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Bill Beck officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201.