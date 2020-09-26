1/
William Archie Suttie
William Archie Suttie, 84, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 1, 1936, to the late Archie and Ethel Suttie in Elizabeth, Pa.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1969. William held jobs at a gas station, donut shop and Johnstone Supply. For many years, he ran his own ceramic business named Mary's Ceramic Corner. His CB name was "Wild Will." He enjoyed going to WWE matches, watching sports, working outdoors and was a great cook. He loved spending time with his grandchildren the most.

He is survived by two daughters and two sons: Mary (Bruce) Jackson, of Arnold, Pa.; Angela (Tammy) Suttie, of Kittanning, Pa.; William Suttie, of North Carolina; and John Suttie; three sisters: Margie Suttie, of Monogahela, Pa.; Martha Clements, of Arizona and Marion Taylor, of North Carolina; and 11 grandchildren: Ariana, Jaivon, Jessie, Grace, Brandon, Mehlkolm, Dakota (Makayla), Joseph, Cody, William and Joshua.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn, in 2016; and two grandsons, Chad and Christian.

Family and friends of William Suttie will be received on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Nolder officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

For more information or to send an online condolence please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
