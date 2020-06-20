William "Uncle Bill" Bowser, 76, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, as a result of a 4-wheeler accident.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Templeton, to John L. and Barbara (Lamison) Bowser.

Bill worked as a coal miner for 22 years with Carpenter Town Coal and Coke. He was a charter member of the Widnoon Rod and Gun Club and belonged to the Friendly Six Camp in Snowshoe. Bill loved riding 4-wheelers and his dog, Velvet. He will be lovingly remembered for always finding enjoyment in life.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Phyllis (Cobbett) Bowser, whom he married on Oct. 10, 1964; one son, Jody R. Bowser and wife, Tina, of Widnoon; two grandchildren, Adam Bowser and wife, Tia, and Emily Bowser; two great-grandchildren: Colt and Gatlin Bowser; a brother, Adam Leslie Bowser, of Florida; and three sisters: Karen Cobbett, of Widnoon, Faye Lasher, of Templeton, and June Fox and husband, Jack, of Kittanning.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ray Bowser; and a sister, Audrey Johns.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, with Pastor Culbert Jones officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

