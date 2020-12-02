William C. Barnett, 84, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born June 13, 1936, in Kittanning, a son of the late William C. and Ruby (Titus) Barnett.

Bill was a 1954 graduate of Kittanning High School. He served his country as a E5 Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1954-1962, stationed at Camp Lejune, N.C. Bill retired from Papercraft in Blawnox, and also from Markowitz Protection Services in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Evangel Heights Assembly of God Church in Buffalo Township, the Marine Corp League Detachment 827 and the Armstrong County R.E.A.C.T.

Bill is survived by his children, William E. (Susan) Barnett, of Natrona Heights and Kimberly Sue (Kenneth) Smith, of Buffalo Township; grandchildren: Jeff (Sheila), Jenna (Michael), Joshua

(Nicole), Kelly (Frank), Jason, Ken and Scott (Liz); great-grandchildren: Michaela, Amelia Leland and Parker Barnett, Tristan and Riley Newell, Hayley and Dylan Barnett, Faith Van Oudenhove, Carleigh, Chase and Emily Smith and Cassidy and Logan Smith; and by his sister, Jean Davis, of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. (Elgin) Barnett on Aug. 29, 2016; and by his brother, Charles Barnett.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Evangel Heights Assembly of God Church in Buffalo Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Marine Corp League Detachment 827 Toys for Tots, 838 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Toys-for-Tots program may bring the donation to the memorial service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, Inc., Natrona Heights 724-224-8688.

To send an online condolence, please visit: cicholski zidekfh.com.

Please follow all current CDC guidelines with regards to wearing of a face covering and social distancing.