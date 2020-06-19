William C. "Too Tall Billy" Brown
1953 - 2020
William C. Brown, "Too Tall Billy," 66, passed away the afternoon of June 12, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Born on Aug. 23, 1953, in Kittanning, Pa., he was the son of the late William and Joan Jageman Brown.

Bill was a 1971 graduate of Kittanning High School and attended New Castle Business College on a basketball scholarship.

On Sept. 6, 2002, Bill married his beloved wife, the former Margaret (Marcy) Billings. She survives at home.

Bill and Marcy enjoyed kayaking and camping. He was an artist, and enjoyed creating scale model cars, for which he won many awards, mostly Best In Show. Besides being known as a devoted husband and brother, Bill was best known as a great drummer. For 14 years, he performed with Marcy in the Sweaty Betty Blues Band.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his sister, Bridget Warner (Bill) of Lewes, Del.; his step-children: Josh DeCarlo (Kara) of Pittsburgh; Greg DeCarlo and his fiancée, Tabathia Dick of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and Jessica DeCarlo of Pittsburgh; and three grandchildren:

Carson, Aidan and Dylan DeCarlo, Greg's children.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin O. Warner.

A Celebration of Bill's life will take place when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 South Mill St., New Castle.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

