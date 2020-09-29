William C. Smith, 74, of Ford City, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Born March 31, 1946, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Clayton and Myrna (Walthour) Smith.

He was a 1964 graduate of Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, where he played basketball and soccer. After graduation, he was employed as an auto body technician. He enjoyed anything involving the outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, and archery and rifle hunting. Spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren, was most important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Rayburn) Smith; three sons: William R. Smith, of Pittsburgh, Jason C. Smith, of Ford City and Scott L. (Alexandria) McWilliams, of Austria; four grandchildren: Skyler Mae Smith, Jason Clayton Smith, Jr., Finn McWilliams and Luke McWilliams; two sisters, Tonya (Tom) Hyman, of Summerville, S.C., and Candice (Dennis) Bittinger, of Kittanning; and a brother, Michael L. (Deborah) Smith, of Kittanning.

William was preceded in death by father, Clayton Smith, mother, Myrna (Walthour) Smith.

Viewing and services will be held privately for his family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To share memories and condolences, please visit: welchfh.com