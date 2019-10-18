|
William E. DuBrock, 53, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1966, to LaVerna J. (Houser) Bish and William E. DuBrock.
Friends will be received on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dora Evangelical Church, 2417 Dora Timblin Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. A funeral service will be held on Saturday in the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Taylor officiating. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.