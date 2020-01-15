|
William E. Fries, Jr., 77, of Kittanning, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born April 5, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late William E. and Emma (Futcher) Fries.
Bill worked at Pullman Standard and Asbury Graphite. He was an U.S. Army veteran. He belonged to the Kittanning Eagles. Bill loved to go fishing in the cove and hunting deer.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Allene (Crissman) Fries; son, Donald Fries and wife, Sonia; daughter, Julie Baker; grandchildren: Amanda Rice, Steffanie Stolitza, Buddy Baker, Emily Fries and Tyler Fries; great-grandchildren: Madison Stolitza, Kenzi Rice, Piper Stolitza, Taylor Rice, Bryanna Rice and Alaina Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phoebe Mateer.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Additional visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Grimm offi- ciating.
Interment will be in Mateer Cemetery.
For more information, or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.