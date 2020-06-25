William E. Gallaher Sr.
1951 - 2020
William E. Gallaher, Sr., 69, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Chicora Medical Center.

He was born on May 19, 1951, in Kittanning, to the late William E. Gallaher, III and Dorothy (Garing) Gallaher.

He was an equipment operator and instructor with Penn DOT for 36 years. He also served as vice president of the Armstrong /Clarion Central Labor Council. After retiring, he served as a representative for the members complaints and grievances committee of Southwest Behavioral Health Management Corp.

William is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie (Beer) Gallaher; son, William Gallaher, Jr. (Sarah Muto); daughter, Kathleen (Peter) Craig; daughter, Lauren (Anthony)

Knepp; brother, John (Christine) Gallaher; brother, Timothy Gallaher; and sister, Nancy (John) Cerutti.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rodney Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Kittanning Cemetery.

The family asks that anyone attending the viewing or services please respect social distancing by offering a wave in place of a hug.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
