William E. Willyard Obituary

William E. Willyard, 73, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at H. John Heinz III Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

He was born on May 13, 1946, in North Buffalo Township, to Doras Clark and Bertha (Bouch) Willyard.

William proudly served the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren. He was previously employed as a security guard at the Armstrong County Jail and as a North Buffalo police officer. Most recently, William worked as an Armstrong County 911 dispatcher.

Bill's memory will be cherished by wife, Linda; his three children; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and four sisters.

At Bill's request there will be no services. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to William's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

