William Edward Cunningham, 85, of Ford City, died April 8, 2020, in Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Kittanning.
He was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Manorville, to the late Sanford and Lottie Mae (Colby) Cunningham.
He graduated from Ford City High School in 1952.
Mr. Cunningham was the owner of Cunningham Plumbing and Heating, in Manorville. He was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church, in Manorville.
He enjoyed woodworking, being on the river with his pontoon boat, gardening, and listening to Elvis Presley.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Wilson) Cunningham, and a stepson, Turney (Darlene) Booth of Erie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Terry Booth.
Due to current restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Ford City Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences by visiting: welchfh.com.