William J. Hartzell, 52, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 8, 1968, in Kittanning, to William L. and Lawanda Coleman Hartzell.

William was a carpenter.

He enjoyed Civil War history, listening to his music, spending time in his shed, teaching his granddaughter how to run tractors and listen to his music. William enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family around the fire.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Dustie Toy Hartzell, whom he married Aug. 31, 2002, they have been together since 1990; his mother, Lawanda Hartzell, of Kittanning; daughters, Amanda Hartzell and fiancée, Ian, of Ford City and Rebecca Toy, of Kittanning; grandchild/ daughter, Isabella Hartzell; sons: Sean Hartzell and fiancée, Carly, of Kittanning, Travis and Ashley Hartzell, of Kittanning and Samuel Toy and fiancée, Chrissy, of Ford City; 13 grandchildren; sisters: Rebecca and Gerald Brocious, of Kittanning, Bunny and Mike Rosenberger, of Kittanning, Leighenda Hilty and Rihanna; brother, Delbert and Bunny Hartzell, of Homer City; his in-laws, Herbert F. and Toni Toy, of Kittanning; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded death by his father, William L. Hartzell.

A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.