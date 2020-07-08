1/
William J. Hartzell
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William J. Hartzell, 52, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 8, 1968, in Kittanning, to William L. and Lawanda Coleman Hartzell.

William was a carpenter.

He enjoyed Civil War history, listening to his music, spending time in his shed, teaching his granddaughter how to run tractors and listen to his music. William enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family around the fire.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Dustie Toy Hartzell, whom he married Aug. 31, 2002, they have been together since 1990; his mother, Lawanda Hartzell, of Kittanning; daughters, Amanda Hartzell and fiancée, Ian, of Ford City and Rebecca Toy, of Kittanning; grandchild/ daughter, Isabella Hartzell; sons: Sean Hartzell and fiancée, Carly, of Kittanning, Travis and Ashley Hartzell, of Kittanning and Samuel Toy and fiancée, Chrissy, of Ford City; 13 grandchildren; sisters: Rebecca and Gerald Brocious, of Kittanning, Bunny and Mike Rosenberger, of Kittanning, Leighenda Hilty and Rihanna; brother, Delbert and Bunny Hartzell, of Homer City; his in-laws, Herbert F. and Toni Toy, of Kittanning; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded death by his father, William L. Hartzell.

A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
at his residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved