William J. "Bill" Sherman, 71, of Kittanning, Pa., formerly of Etna, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of William T. and Marie B. (Zimmerman) Sherman.
Bill graduated from Etna High School in 1966 and attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, graduating in 1972. He served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 27 years, retiring as a corporal in 1998.
Bill lived in Bedford, Pa., for four years before moving to Kittanning in 1975. He was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Armstrong Police Association. Bill enjoyed time with family and especially looked forward to visiting his children and grandchildren.
He will be remembered with love by his wife, Carol A. (O'Connor) Sherman, whom he married July 5, 1969; son, William D. "Bill" Sherman, of Palmyra, Pa.; daughters, Colleen L. Tracy and husband, Patrick, of Bellevue, Pa., and Christine A. Sherman, of Kittanning; and grandchildren, Molly and Mia Sherman, and Simon and Julia Tracy.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Filipovitz.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Fraternal Order of Police service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, PA, with the Rev. Victor Baguna as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg, Pa.
Contributions can be made in Bill's honor to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303 or a .
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send a condolence to Bill's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.