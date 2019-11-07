|
|
William James "Bill" Davis, 53, of Greenacres, Fla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at home. Bill was born Feb. 19, 1966, in Kittanning, to James "Red" and Lois Davis. He was a 1984 graduate of Kittanning High School and Lenape Vocational Technical School.
Bill's passions were bowling, fishing and racing radio controlled cars. He was also a fan of dirt track racing, the World of Outlaws and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by two sisters,
Connie Smith and Sherry (John) Kula, all of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; niece and nephew, Emily and Tylor Kula; and nephews, Cory (Elizabeth) and Deven Smith. Bill is also survived by a great-niece, Sadie Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at Christ Rupp Lutheran, 228 Rupp Church Road in Kittanning Township. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, Inc.