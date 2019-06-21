William James "Jim" Stark, 77, of Rural Valley, passed away at his Rural Valley home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents, William James "Jim" and Rosalie (Custer) Stark. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Anna Mae (Hischuck) Stark, of Rural Valley; his sister, Joyce (Stark) Brown and her husband, Dan, of Columbus, Ohio; his two adoring daughters, Stephanie and Rebecca, and their respective spouses, Scott and Steve; and his two grandchildren, the loves of his World, Franco and Violet. He also is fondly loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jim entered the World in 1941, born in Greensburg. He graduated in 1959, from Jeannette High School, and then obtained his Bachelor's degree in 1965, from Westminster College. Jim earned his Master's degree from West Virginia University and spent his career as a counselor at the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation until his retirement. Jim served as Past Exalted Ruler of B.P.O.E. Elks Kittanning Branch. He was a (mostly) proud Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder for more than 50 years, and (allegedly) witnessed the Immaculate Reception at Three Rivers Stadium. He faithfully, though often futilely, cheered on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved musical theater, Frank Sinatra, all the many dogs, the band "Chicago," Mia the cat, Iron City Beer, and winning the annual family Oscar pool every year, despite seeing zero movies since "Titanic." Jim will forever be remembered as an animal lover and rescuer of dogs. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved his infectious laugh and spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations are gladly appreciated in Jim's memory to: Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Jim's light and life on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.