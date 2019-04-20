William John Barker, 76, of Kittanning, was called home to Heaven Thursday, April 18, 2019, at VAPHA H.J. Heinz Community Center in Aspinwall, Pa.

He was born March 21, 1943, at home on the farm to the late Henry John and Rosetta (Luke) Barker.

William lived all of his life in the area except for the three years from January of 1962 to January of 1965 when he served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Ord in California.

He was a dairy and crop farmer.

William was a member of the Mount Union Bible Church where he served on council as a Deacon.

He liked small game and deer hunting, tractors, equipment auctions, vacations with friends, family celebrations, and holidays.

William taught his children: A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches - Proverbs 22:1.

He is greatly missed by his wife of 53 years Aleta (Eckman)

Barker, of Kittanning; son, John Barker and his wife, Stephanie, of Lancaster, S.C., daughter, Billie Jo Rosenberger and husband, Art, of Kittanning, daughter, Bobbie Lee Young and husband, Kevin, of Karns City, son, Jason Barker, Sr. and companion, Beth, of Sugarcreek Township; grandson, Justin Rosenberger and wife Jess, grandson, Nash Rosenberger, granddaughter, Robyn Barker, grandson, John Tyler Barker and wife, Trish, grandson, Jason Barker, Jr., of Kittanning; step grandchildren, Kaden and Kaleb Young, and Hannah and Logan Jones; great-grandchildren, Mason, Mackenzie, and Roman Rosenberger; brother, Wayne (Marion) Barker; and two sisters Jane (Cliff) Smathers and Ada (Ken) Grey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, James Dean Rosenberger; step grandson, Kolton Young.

Friends will be received on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Mount Union Bible Church, where there will be visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Burns officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Union / Davis Cemetery. Donations may be made in William's honor to Mechling Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.