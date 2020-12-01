William John Crytzer, 78, of South Buffalo Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully at his home.

John was born in Manorville, Pa., on May 10, 1942, a son of the late Ruth (Lemmon) and William Crytzer.

He was the widower of Carol L. (Jones) Crytzer who passed in 2017.

After high school, John, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. When John received his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he came home a took a job at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Creighton. He worked as a machinist at Westinghouse for 34 years and retired 2013. John enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, scratch off lottery tickets, riding his quad, hunting and spending time with his family.

John is survived by two sons, Bill (Cory) Crytzer, of Slate Lick; John (Melanie) Crytzer, of the Clinton section of South Buffalo Township; daughter, Julie (Will) Thompson, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Brooke, Macy and Lexie Crytzer, Devin Crytzer, Darin Crytzer, Katelyn Walker and Nicholas (Chelsea) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Blake, Peyton, Jackson and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Sherman, of Florida; two brothers, Joe (Terri) Crytzer, of Ford City and Rod (Donna) Crytzer, of Kittanning.

In addition to his wife and parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Crowe.

At the family's request there will be no public visitation and John will be buried along side his wife at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.

