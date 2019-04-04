Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
William Larry Johnson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Larry Johnson Obituary

William Larry Johnson, 80, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home.

He was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Kittanning, to the late Arthur J. and Agatha (Moore) Johnson.

William was an electrical engineer and Cook Pacemaker which was later called Cook Vascular, he was also a Sergeant in the National Guard. He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1957.

William was a Past Master of Seneca Lodge 805 of the Free and Accepted Masons, he also belonged to several other Masonic groups. He served as a part-time game warden for several years and belonged to the Elks No. 203 in Kittanning, and the Burnt Ridge Bow & Gun Club.

He was a ham radio operator; he also enjoyed woodworking and metal working. He belonged to Alamo Squares (square dancing). He was the web master for the Kit-Han-Ne Antique Car Club and the Keystone Kruisers. He enjoyed going to car cruises in his "59" TR3 or his "59" VW Bug.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sue A. (Whitman) Johnson; two daughters, Amy (Tim) Meleason, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Jennifer Parthenakis, of Ford City; two sons, Will Johnson (Steven Baines), of New York, N.Y., and Matthew Johnson (Cathy Oczkowski), of Bethel Park, Pa.; six grandchildren, Hayley,

Alayna, and Jake Meleason, of Fredericksburg, Va., Brayden and Brooklyn Johnson, of Kittanning, and Benji Johnson-Baines, of New York, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, A. James Johnson.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. funeral service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

