F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
William Lee Sellers, 59, of Worthington, formerly of Kittanning, died Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born April 18, 1959, in Ohio, to Marjorie Jean Sellers.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Operation Desert Storm. He belonged to the VFW. He loved camping at Smith Grove Campground. He enjoyed helping others and was known around camp as the go-to guy.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his mother, Marjorie (Robert) Sims, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; wife, Terrie Sellers; daughter, Crystal (Joe) Kirscht, of Templeton; son, Adam (Rochelle) Sellers, of Kittanning; brothers, Keith Sellers, of Utah, and Ronald 'Chip' Sellers, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and seven grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

