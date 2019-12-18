|
William Lynn Solinger, 93, of Ford City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
Lynn was born on Dec. 9, 1926, in Elderton, to Donald Lynn and Martha Leila (Linsenbigler) Solinger.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was stationed on the ship LCS 111 in the South Pacific during the battle of Okinawa. Lynn and his wife, Louise, enjoyed attending Navy Ship reunions over the years.
Lynn married Thelma Louise Rearick on June 1, 1953, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until her passing.
Lynn started working for Eljer in 1954, where he held several positions, retiring from the maintenance department after 37 years. He was a member of Church of God, A Worldwide Association and enjoyed studying his Bible. He was a very generous man and will be lovingly remembered as always being content with what he had.
He will be deeply missed by his son, William C. Solinger and his wife, Nancy, of Shelocta; two daughters, Nancy L. Beil and her husband, George, of Indiana, and Ruth I. Frech and her husband, Jay, of Waynesboro; grandchildren: Lydia Frech, Jonathan Frech, Nina Peters and husband, Ben and Eric Leathem and wife, Leah; great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Emily Peters and Lana, Norah and Rayna Leathem; and a brother, Robert E. Solinger, of Elderton.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Thelma Louise (Rearick) Solinger, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2010; and a sister, Anna Mary Morgan.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donald Henson officiating. Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery, Armstrong County, where military honors will be presented by the Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lynn's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.