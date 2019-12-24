|
William P. Reesman, 82, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in Dayton.
He was born in Belknap, on March 3, 1937, to William C. and Mildred E. (Montgomery) Reesman.
William spent the majority of his life in Armstrong County, where he worked on his homestead farm. He was also a heavy equipment operator with several different coal companies.
In his younger years, William ran late model stock cars. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, hunting, fishing and cutting and splitting firewood. He will be lovingly remembered for his strong work ethic that he passed on to his children.
His memory will be cherished by his two sons, Terry E. Anthony, Sr., of Dayton, and Brian P. Reesman and wife, Kirstine, of Worthington; nine grandchildren: Terry Anthony, Jr., Craig Anthony, Megan Perry, Allie Pence, Lacey Reesman, Brooke Reesman, Laney Birch, Lacey Birch and Kaitlyn Reesman; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; an aunt, Anna Crissman, of Wayne Township, a brother, Thomas G. Reesman, of Milton; a sister, Ruth Dunkle, of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Louise (Anthony) Reesman; brother, John N. Reesman; infant brothers, George, Wayne and Jim Reesman; and an infant sister.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating. Burial will follow at Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.