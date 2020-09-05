1/
William R. Bowser Jr.
1961 - 2020
William R. Bowser, Jr., 59, of Adrian, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital after he fought a long hard battle with COVID.

He was born Jan. 9, 1961, in Kittanning, the son of William R. Bowser, Sr. and Jean (Frick) Bell.

Bill as many people knew and called him by, was an avid hunter, he enjoyed helping others and teaching them about hunting. Bill enjoyed his two granddaughters and spending time with them. He was known as the parts man at Reeseman's Body Shop where he worked and made a second family. He loved golfing with his loving wife Lisa. He also loved guiding and being his daughters support system.

Bill was a lifelong member of the Montgomeryville Baptist Church.

Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa (Anthony) Bowser; daughters, Andreal (Martin) Gray and Jeanette (Nathan) Croyle; two granddaughters, Naveah Croyle and Aubrey Gray, which he cherished; father, Bill Bowser, Sr.; mother, Jean (Frick) Bell; sister, Lynn (Ashland) Stull; brothers, Ken (Theresa) Bowser and Fred (Lisa) Bowser; sisters, Becky (Robert) Yough and Shirley (Linda) Bowser. He is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Owen and Drew Gray; and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be private. Everyone is invited to a luncheon at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Washington Township fire hall.

Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:30 PM
Washington Township fire hall.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
