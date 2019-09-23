|
William R. Rice, 94, formerly of North Buffalo Township, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Family Pines Personal Care Home.
Born Oct. 6, 1924, in Manorville, he was a son of the late John H. and Mable (Schrecengost) Rice.
He retired from Eljer Plumbingware in October 1980, after 37-1/2 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Rice is survived by three children, William Larry (Dawn) Rice of Bel Air, Md., Paul Rice of Butler, and Paulette (Kenneth) Peppler of Ford City; stepchildren, Rodney (Carol) Varner, Samuel (Tammy) Varner, Thomas (Cindy) Varner, Charles (Jenn) Varner, and Norma (Walter) Kramer; grandchildren, Tawnya (Todd) Arbutina, and James (Rhonda) Rice; great-grandchildren, Cole and Reed Arbutina, Rocco Rice, and Jennifer and Megan Rice; and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Varner Rice; a grandson, Kenneth Rice; brothers, Joe and Frank Rice; and sisters, Helen Smith, Sarah Lichanec, and Esther Law.
At Mr. Rice's request, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are in the care of the Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.