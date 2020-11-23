William Rea Atwood, 84, of Kittanning passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family members and friends.

He was born July 10, 1936, in Kittanning to the late Frank W. and Anna Rea (Emminger) Atwood, and lived in the community all of his life.

William was a retired truck driver, a member of the teamsters union, and worked at ACMH in transport.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War.

William was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

He belonged to Kittanning Hose Co. Nos. 1, 4, and 6, with more than 50 years of service to each.

He enjoyed bowling, softball, the fire hall with friends, and most of all, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his sons; Ron (Linda), Bid (Esther), Steve ( Kelly), and Tom (Rae) Atwood; daughters, Pam Rhodes (Len Kushner) and Holly (Tom) Wamsley; 15 grandchildren, Chris, Jason, and Ryan (April) Rhodes, Zachary (Kelli) and Aaron (Alissa) Atwood, Cory, Jamie (Courtney), and Marlee (Jake) Atwood, Shannon (Ryan) Knight, Kylie (Zachary) Kanish, and Logan (Christina) Atwood, Kolby and Bo Atwood, and Alex (Lexi) and Ian Sharrow; 15 great-grandchildren, Knox, Lennon, Carter, Landon, Tate, Torin, Paxin, Taylor, Bella, Addyson, Chaz, Lorelei, Kamryn, Mason, and Maxton; 4 brothers, Don (Lu- Ann) Atwood, of Kittanning, Joe (Judy) Atwood, of Kittanning, Jack (Judy) Atwood, of Indianapolis, and Greg (Joyce) Atwood, of Ohio; sister, Carol (Dan) Stanley, of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Chas) Atwood, of Kittanning and Zelma (Rob) Atwood; and he was known by 'Pap' to many friends and others who loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ethel (John) Atwood; and brothers, Frankie, who died at birth, Larry (Chas), Rob, and Mike.

A private viewing for the family will be held on Monday.

Public visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA.

Additional viewing will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 9: 45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning with the Rev. Ronald Maquinana officiating.

Private interment will be held at Limestone Cemetery in Adrian following the funeral service.

The family invites everyone to West Kittanning Fire Dept. for a funeral luncheon following the service.

Guests attending the visitation and services for William are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/health safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in William's memory to our local fire halls and local small businesses.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com