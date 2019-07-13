Home

William Robert Hufhand, Sr., 93, of Riverview, Fla., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

A native of Manorville, he had resided in Riverview, Fla., for 31 years and was retired from the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his daughter, Chrisse Kelly; step-daughters, Kathleen Bisbee and Beverly Lowe; sisters, Yvonne Hetrick and Elva Schiano; three grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.

Services are private. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, FL 33578.

