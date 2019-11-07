Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ashe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Samuel Ashe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Samuel Ashe Obituary

William Samuel Ashe, 81, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Kittanning, to Robert Ervin and Alma (Montgomery) Ashe.

William was a 1957 graduate of Kittanning High School. He attended the University of Miami and Penn State for forestry. He was previously employed by McCreary Tire and Rubber and the Armstrong School District, where he retired from the maintenance department. William proudly served in the U.S. Army.

William was a lifetime member of the BPOE Elks No. 203. He loved to golf and was a Kittanning County Club Champion at 16 years of age. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and loved to hunt for elk in New Mexico. His true love was his wife, Letty Ann. They traveled the United States and Canada. Every single day, Bill would tell Letty Ann that he loved her and she would reply, "I love you too."

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Letty Ann Ashe, whom he married on Dec. 2, 1977; one son, William Alan Ashe and wife, Josie, of Kittanning; daughter, Tina Ann Klarer and husband, Rick, of Prescott, Ariz.; stepson, Timothy Mark Walker and wife, Cindy, of Kittanning; step-daughter, Rhonda Jo Braatz and husband, Cory, of Johns Island, S.C.; grandchildren: Brandon Carnickle and wife, Tonya, Kristen Wiseman and husband, Josh, Ben Klarer, Donovan Ashe, Miranda Ashe, Jolee Dennae, Christian Dennae and wife, Megan,Timber Walker and Scott Walker; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Timothy Ashe and wife, Judy, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ricky Alan Ashe; a brother, Robert Ashe; and a sister-inlaw, Margie Ashe.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.

Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard following the service.

Interment will be at Lawn Haven Estates in Worthington.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to William's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -