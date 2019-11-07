|
William Samuel Ashe, 81, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Kittanning, to Robert Ervin and Alma (Montgomery) Ashe.
William was a 1957 graduate of Kittanning High School. He attended the University of Miami and Penn State for forestry. He was previously employed by McCreary Tire and Rubber and the Armstrong School District, where he retired from the maintenance department. William proudly served in the U.S. Army.
William was a lifetime member of the BPOE Elks No. 203. He loved to golf and was a Kittanning County Club Champion at 16 years of age. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and loved to hunt for elk in New Mexico. His true love was his wife, Letty Ann. They traveled the United States and Canada. Every single day, Bill would tell Letty Ann that he loved her and she would reply, "I love you too."
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Letty Ann Ashe, whom he married on Dec. 2, 1977; one son, William Alan Ashe and wife, Josie, of Kittanning; daughter, Tina Ann Klarer and husband, Rick, of Prescott, Ariz.; stepson, Timothy Mark Walker and wife, Cindy, of Kittanning; step-daughter, Rhonda Jo Braatz and husband, Cory, of Johns Island, S.C.; grandchildren: Brandon Carnickle and wife, Tonya, Kristen Wiseman and husband, Josh, Ben Klarer, Donovan Ashe, Miranda Ashe, Jolee Dennae, Christian Dennae and wife, Megan,Timber Walker and Scott Walker; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Timothy Ashe and wife, Judy, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ricky Alan Ashe; a brother, Robert Ashe; and a sister-inlaw, Margie Ashe.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.
Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard following the service.
Interment will be at Lawn Haven Estates in Worthington.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to William's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.