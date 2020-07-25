William Wallace Jones, 87, of Louisville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

He was born on June 28, 1933, in Bruin, Pa., to Roy Clark and Catherine (Sproull) Jones.

Bill lived most of his life in Pennsylvania, until 2008, when he relocated to Louisville, Ky., to be closer to family. Bill was a former member of Grace Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, received his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and his doctoral degree from Nova University. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He started his career as a high school biology teacher. He then served as the principal for many schools ultimately becoming the superintendent of Armstrong School District. He retired in 1992.

After retirement, Bill enjoyed spending the winters in Naples, Fla., fishing and most especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Melanie Jean Hughes and her husband, Richard, and Heather Marie Jones; four grandsons: William Connor Hughes, Richard Andrew Hughes, II, Jonathon Harris Hughes and Patrick Hampton Hughes; one sister, Phoebe Mae Marshall, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Jean Marie Harris Jones, in September 2006.

They were married for 46 years.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Progressive Workshop, 301 Oak Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40207.